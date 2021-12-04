UrduPoint.com

Provision Of Clean Drinking Water, Sewerage Drainage Issues Top Priority: Secretary Housing

Secretary Housing South Punjab Javed Akhtar Mahmood said that, the provision of clean drinking water and laying of new sewerage system in various areas of South Punjab were top priority

In a statement issued here on Saturday, he said that the incumbent government has initiated various schemes of water filtration for provision of clean drinking water to the masses.

He further said that public issues would also be resolved at their door step under the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar. He directed officers concerned to open the doors of their offices for the public to resolve their issues on top priority.

He said that sewerage issue at Sadar Uddin area of Dera Ghazi Khan has been resolved through repairing of the sewerage line. He said that the drainage of sewerage water has also been completed from the area.

