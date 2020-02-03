(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to KP Chief Minister on Irrigation, Riaz Khan here Monday directed for collecting water samples from all the districts across the province to ensure provision of clean drinking water and control water borne diseases.

He issued these directives during a visit to Water Testing Laboratory of Irrigation Department situated at Hayatabad. The Special Assistant was briefed by Chief Engr. North Abdul Sami and Chief Engr. South Naimatullah about ongoing projects and steps taken by the department to check a water quality in various localities.

Special Assistant Riaz Khan inspected various parts of the laboratories and appreciated performance of the staff. He assured that the latest equipments would be provided to the laboratory to further enhance its efficiency.

He directed that procedure of collecting water samples should be completed at the earliest so that government could make necessary arrangements for removing hurdles during provision of clean drinking among people of far-flung areas.