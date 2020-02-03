UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Provision Of Clean Drinking Water Top Priority: Chief Minister's Aide

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 06:29 PM

Provision of clean drinking water top priority: Chief Minister's Aide

Special Assistant to KP Chief Minister on Irrigation, Riaz Khan here Monday directed for collecting water samples from all the districts across the province to ensure provision of clean drinking water and control water borne diseases

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to KP Chief Minister on Irrigation, Riaz Khan here Monday directed for collecting water samples from all the districts across the province to ensure provision of clean drinking water and control water borne diseases.

He issued these directives during a visit to Water Testing Laboratory of Irrigation Department situated at Hayatabad. The Special Assistant was briefed by Chief Engr. North Abdul Sami and Chief Engr. South Naimatullah about ongoing projects and steps taken by the department to check a water quality in various localities.

Special Assistant Riaz Khan inspected various parts of the laboratories and appreciated performance of the staff. He assured that the latest equipments would be provided to the laboratory to further enhance its efficiency.

He directed that procedure of collecting water samples should be completed at the earliest so that government could make necessary arrangements for removing hurdles during provision of clean drinking among people of far-flung areas.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Water Visit All From Government

Recent Stories

Al Ain Theebs defeats Egypt’s Pharaohs at Arab C ..

1 minute ago

Al Ain Theebs defeats Egypt’s Pharaohs at Arab C ..

1 minute ago

Central Bank to implement newly proposed &#039;Dir ..

1 hour ago

Central Bank to implement newly proposed &#039;Dir ..

1 hour ago

China imports 117 mln USD of medical supplies in a ..

2 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court seeks commission report in CD ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.