Tue 20th October 2020 | 01:54 PM

Provision of clean drinking water urges

Administrator Sukkur Nisar Ahmed Memon on Tuesday said that clean water is pre-requisite for health and it is duty of the authority to provide clean drinking water to the residents

Speaking with officials of the Sukkr Municipal Administration, at his office here, he said all possible efforts will be made for this purpose and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard.

He directed the completion of repair and maintenance work within a week. Sukkur Municipal authorities has out sourced the operation and maintenance of the various water filtration plants including change of filters and other components, water testing and presence of operators to contractors after completing all procedural formalities.

He also directed to formulate Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for availability and quality assurance of water at every filtration plant.

The SOP along with a checklist should be prominently displayed on every filtration plant while the operator at every plant should maintain a book having complete record and schedule for change of filters, he further directed.

For ensuring quality water supply to people of the Sukkur city installed water plants, he further directed that daily visit by sub-engineer to filtration plants should be made compulsory.

The report of visit should be submitted directly to MC's office daily for further strengthen the monitoring mechanism, he directed that the concerned TMO should visit the filtration plants on alternate days while twice a week visit by the concerned officer should also be made mandatory. The TMO should visit the water filtration plants once a week.

