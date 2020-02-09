Provision of clean water in Murree top priority: Minister

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2020 ) :A meeting of Murree Improvement Trust (MIT) was held under the chair of Provincial Minister for Housing, Urban Development & Public Health Engineering Mian Mehmood ur Rasheed, which took different important decisions to address different issue of Murree including provision of water supply, removal of encroachments, solution of traffic issues and construction of buildings under MIT scheme.

After detailed deliberations, it was decided that Murree bulk water supply scheme would be completed through Punjab Aab e Pak Authority.

Mian Mahmood ur Rasheed said the provision of clean water to the residents of Murree was the top priority and constant water supply would be ensured.

In order to restore the natural beauty of this hilly-area, an anti-encroachment campaign would be launched, the meeting decided.

It was decided that a parking space would be created near Jheeka Galli to help solve traffic problems.

Mahmood ur Rasheed said smooth flow of traffic was imperative especially during weekends and holidays.

He instructed that maps of the residences in MIT Schemes should be approved without delay to facilitate legalised construction of buildings in the area.

He also directed that boundary wall of the scheme be completed as early as possible.

MIT and Public Health Engineering officials gave a detailed briefing about development schemes being carried out in the area and the minister directed to complete the development schemes before June, this year.

Latafat Satti MPA, Assistant Commissioner Murree Zahid Hussain, representatives of MIT, Public Health Engineering and other departments attended the meeting.