Provision Of Clean Water To Murree Residents Govt's Top Priority: Mian Mahmood

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 09th February 2020 | 04:50 PM

Provision of clean water to Murree residents govt's top priority: Mian Mahmood

LAHORE, Feb 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Housing, Urban Development & Public Health Engineering Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed said on Sunday said the provision of clean water to the residents of Murree was top priority and the government was taking steps for ensuring smooth water supply.

The minister expressed these remarks while chairing the meeting of Murree Improvement Trust (MIT), says a handout.

The meeting took various decisions to improve the Murree conditions including provision of water supply, removal of encroachments, solution of traffic issues and constructions of buildings under MIT scheme. After detailed deliberations, it was decided that Murree bulk water supply scheme would be completed through Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority.

In order to restore the natural beauty of this hilly-area, an anti-encroachment campaign would be launched.

It was decided that a parking space would be created near Jheeka Galli to help resolve traffic problems.  Mahmood ur Rasheed said that smooth flow of traffic was imperative to avoid traffic jams, especially, during weekends and holidays. He instructed that maps of residences in MIT Schemes should be approved without delay to facilitate legalised construction of buildings in the area. He also directed that boundary wall of the scheme be completed as early as possible.

MIT and Public Health Engineering officials gave a detailed briefing about development schemes beingcarried out in the area and the minister directed to complete the development schemes before June, this year.

Latafat Satti MPA, Assistant Commissioner Murree Zahid Hussain, representatives of MIT, Public Health Engineering and other departments attended the meeting.

