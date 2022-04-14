Provision of Commodities on control rates, a top priority, says Mehdi

PML-N Member National Assembly Syed Sajid Mehdi Saleem alongwith local administration visited Ramzan Bazaar on Thursday after noon and reviewed the quality of goods

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) :PML-N Member National Assembly Syed Sajid Mehdi Saleem alongwith local administration visited Ramzan Bazaar on Thursday after noon and reviewed the quality of goods.

According to sources, Syed Sajid Mehdi Saleem along with Municipal Officer Regulation Muhammad Waqas Gujjar, Chaudhry Naeem Sabir, Rana Muhammad Vakil and staff of Market Committee visited Ramzan Bazaar where they checked quality of vegetables at various stalls.

After reviewing the prices and quality of fruits and other items, the MNA said that the government of Mian Shahbaz Sharif is taking all possible steps to uplift the poor. Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has a special interest in Ramadan bazaars, so he asked the members of the Assembly to visit Ramadan bazaars on daily basis to control artificial inflation, he added.