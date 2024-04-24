- Home
Provision Of Conducive Environ Vital For Growth Of Businesses: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif
Muhammad Irfan Published April 24, 2024 | 08:48 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said that provision of business friendly environment was a pre-requisite to facilitating the business community in the country.
He said that the country’s development was linked with the progress of business community.
The prime minister shared his views during a meeting with a delegation of Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) led by Chairman Businessmen Group Muhammad Zubair Motiwala that called on him, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.
The delegation members apprised the prime minister of the different issues faced by the business community.
Prime Minister Shehbaz observed that it was critical to increase the country’s exports for sufficient growth rate, adding that provision of basic facilities like gas and power to the industries should be ensured.
He directed the relevant authorities to resolve the issues of business community in consultation with the representatives of KCCI.
The delegation congratulated the prime minister on the government’s business friendly policies which enabled the Karachi Stock market to cross the highest mark of 72,000 points.
They said that for the first time, they witnessed a prime minister who after his re-election to the office, resumed the work from where he had left and was keen to seek an implementation mechanism over the initiatives taken in the past.
