Provision of conducive environment for investors top priority of KP govt: Chief Minister

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Monday said the provision of a conducive environment for investors through ease of doing business was the provincial government's top priority to ensure revenue generation and self-sustainability

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ):Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Monday said the provision of a conducive environment for investors through ease of doing business was the provincial government's top priority to ensure revenue generation and self-sustainability.

Chairing a meeting to review steps taken for ease of doing business here at the Chief Minister House, he was informed that Ease of Doing Business Cell had been set up at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Board of Investment and Trade (KP-BOIT), with rolling out of full online application system with an E-payment option, whereas a favourable credit line for small to medium enterprises through Bank of Khyber would be launched very soon.

The chief minister directed that remolding of institutions should be geared up to improve the structural, functional, advisory, facilitative and after care process at KP-BOIT and relevant provincial agencies regarding investment in the province.

"Promotion of this province at both domestic and international level as a preferred destination for investment by creating an enabling environment through ease of doing business is ultimate goal of the incumbent government," he added.

Mahmood Khan stated that the provincial government was striving for trading across borders. Torkham border had already been opened for 24 hours throughout the week which had great impact on imports and exports as well. Trade volume during the last three months showed that annualized impact of 24/7 operation at Torkham border would be Rs 32 billion increase in exports and Rs 4.4 billion increase in import duties at an annualized cost of only Rs 0.1 billion per year.

It may be mentioned that the provincial government had constituted a committee under the chairmanship of finance minister to formulate recommendations regarding ease of doing business in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Through this committee, besides four consultative sessions with both public and private stakeholders, mapping of 66 regulations across 15 different departments of the province have been completed.

The regulations mapped cover various aspects including licenses, permits, registration, no objection certificates, taxes, fee/charges, inspections and identification of duplication of regulations.

In order to improve the ease of doing business environment in the province multiple initiatives have also been taken including mapping of reforms and functions of departments dealing with small to medium enterprises and re-launching of official websites with digital mapping and connectivities with key nodes of province.

The meeting was informed that the draft of revised Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Industrial Policy 2020 was also ready for consultation with the stakeholders while the draft of investment policy for newly merged areas was in final stage.

Similarly, formulation of a provincial trade and commerce strategy was under process and had been shared with Industries Department, it was told.

The chief minister expressed his satisfaction over the progress made so far, stating that the provincial government wanted to rebrand Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as a preferred destination for business by introducing policy reforms and creating an enabling environment aimed to create a soft image of the province at global level.

One window services would be given to all existing and new investors in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he added.

Mahmood Khan also underlined the need to speed up under-development incentive plan for Newly Merged Tribal Districts (NMDs), directing that creation of an enabling environment in the merged areas should be the priority by focusing on development of potential sectors including education sector with emphasis on vocational and technical training.

He particularly directed that the same regulations of agencies/departments should be simplified to one organization/institution for avoidance of duplication further directing that integrated communication through Khyber Pakhtunkhwa BOIT should be developed for post investment facilitation of investors. The main objective is to create investment and business friendly environment for both local and foreign investors and companies.