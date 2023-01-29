UrduPoint.com

Provision Of Contemporary Knowledge In Religious Seminaries Welcoming Step: Governor

Published January 29, 2023

Provision of contemporary knowledge in religious seminaries welcoming step: Governor

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2023 ) :Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman said that the provision of contemporary knowledge in religious seminaries along with religious education was a welcoming step.

While addressing a ceremony at Jamia Khairul Madaris here on Sunday, Balighur Rehman observed that religious seminaries were performing an important role in enhancing the literacy rate in the country.

In government and private educational institutes, the reading and translation of the Quran-e-Kareem are mandatory. The step of the government is vital in maintaining harmony among students of different educational institutes including religious seminaries, he said.

The governor congratulated the students who completed their degrees from the religious seminary. He urged students to play a responsible role in the maintenance and promotion of peace and tolerance culture in society.

He also paid rich tribute to legendary Islamic scholar Moulana Khair Muhammad Jalandhari for establishing the known religious seminaries.

On the occasion caretaker of Khair ul Madaris Qari Hanif Jalandhary stated that 250 students complete "Hifz" during the year. Similarly, 200 students got Mufti degrees, he added. Commissioner Multan Ashfaq Ahmed Chaudhary also attended the ceremony.

