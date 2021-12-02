Provision of correctional, welfare environment to prisoners govt responsibility: Balochistan governor

Balochistan Governor Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha Thursday said all the prisoners in the jail were part of our own society and it was responsibility of the government to provide a correctional and welfare environment to them

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Balochistan Governor Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha Thursday said all the prisoners in the jail were part of our own society and it was responsibility of the government to provide a correctional and welfare environment to them.

He also directed to ensure the provision of teachers, psychologists and modern books for the prisoners including children and women and to impart skills.

He said special care should be given to hygiene in the jail saying "we would make it possible for prisoners to provide medicines and quality food." The governor expressed these views while talking on the sidelines of a visit to Quetta District Jail here.

On the occasion, Inspector General of Prisons Usman Ghani Siddiqui gave a detailed briefing to the governor about the facilities provided in the jail, various blocks of the jail, inmates and other matters.

Inspector General of Prisons Usman Ghani Siddiqui, Deputy Inspector General Prisons Zia Tareen, Representative of Federal Ombudsman Sarwar Brahui, Provincial Ombudsman Nazar Baloch and Prison Superintendent Shakeel Ahmed Baloch and other officials concerned were also present on the occasion.

During his visit, the governor inspected barracks for women and children, waiting rooms for men and women, control room, library, laboratory, kitchen, jail hospital and other facilities besides food provided to the prisoners.

He said the purpose of his visit to Quetta District Jail was to improve the jail's condition and review the facilities of the inmates.

It may be mentioned here that the governor also inquired about the problems of young doctors in the jail and assured all possible cooperation.