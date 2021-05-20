Provision of COVID-19 vaccines by China to further strengthen Pak-China relations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :International Relations expert and political analyst Huma Baqai Thursday said the technology and formula for COVID-19 vaccine that Pakistan would be preparing had been transferred from China and provision of coronavirus vaccine by China to Pakistan would further boost the bilateral relations of the two countries.

Talking to APP on 70th Pak-China diplomatic relations anniversary, she said Pakistan was successfully vaccinating its urban population against coronavirus and China was to be credited for same.

Huma said restoration of economic activities in the country and its reconnection to the international economy was also linked to the vaccine paradigm.

She said China's COVID-19 vaccine diplomacy had been very successful particularly for the least developed countries as China had supplied the vaccine at lowest prices besides also transferred the technology for its preparation.

Huma Baqai said that in a recently held virtual conference, in connection with the 70th Pak-China diplomatic relations anniversary, both Chinese and Pakistani scholars were of the same views that CPEC had great potential and it had complete political ownership.

Pakistan considered CPEC as an important component for its economic development.

She informed that opening of Special Economic Zones (SEZs) for third party investments was also discussed in brief during the conference which means besides China, other countries would also be able to invest in the SEZs established in Pakistan.

Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) Senior Vice President Zaki Ahmed Sharif talking to APP said that diplomatic relations between China and Pakistan were strengthening with the passage of time.

He said that CPEC was a game changer for Pakistan, as it would uplift the country's local industry. The project would boost economic activities including warehousing business, tourism, hotel and restaurant industry besides it would also provide employment opportunities for local populace.

Zaki Ahmed Sharif informed that a vaccination center had been established at KATI office where Chinese vaccine was being used. He lauded the China's support to Pakistan.

By Fahim Ali Chandio