Provision of daily use commodities, controlling inflation priorities of govt: Ali

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2019 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan on Sunday that provision of daily use commodities and controlling inflation, was the priorities of the present government.

Talking to a private news channel programme, he said that drastic measures had been taken to stabilize the economy and improving the living standard of the common man.

The present government came into power by the people's mandate, he said adding that it was the responsibility of the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government to provide all essential items to people at affordable rates.

In reply to a question, he said that Murad Saeed had generated a record revenue in the postal and communication departments.

Sheikh Rashid, he said had also made unprecedented work in the railway sector.

To another question, he said people would have better job opportunities in the projects like China Pakistan Economic Corridor.