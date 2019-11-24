UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Provision Of Daily Use Commodities, Controlling Inflation Priorities Of Govt: Ali

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 24th November 2019 | 10:10 PM

Provision of daily use commodities, controlling inflation priorities of govt: Ali

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2019 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan on Sunday that provision of daily use commodities and controlling inflation, was the priorities of the present government.

Talking to a private news channel programme, he said that drastic measures had been taken to stabilize the economy and improving the living standard of the common man.

The present government came into power by the people's mandate, he said adding that it was the responsibility of the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government to provide all essential items to people at affordable rates.

In reply to a question, he said that Murad Saeed had generated a record revenue in the postal and communication departments.

Sheikh Rashid, he said had also made unprecedented work in the railway sector.

To another question, he said people would have better job opportunities in the projects like China Pakistan Economic Corridor.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Job CPEC Rashid Man Sunday All Government

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Montenegro discuss ..

42 minutes ago

SEHA, Mayo Clinic enter joint venture to operate S ..

42 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Montenegro attend ..

1 hour ago

UAE contributes AED367 million to UN humanitarian ..

2 hours ago

Gargash receives Turkmenistan&#039;s FM

2 hours ago

Atlantic Council’s Global Energy Forum to examin ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.