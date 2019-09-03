UrduPoint.com
Provision Of Diplomatic Access To Kulbhushan, A Wise Decision: Aftab Jahangir

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 12:15 AM

Parliamentary Secretary for Religious Affairs, Aftab Jahangir Monday said giving diplomatic access to Kulbhushan Jadav, was a wise decision of PTI government and as a responsible country of the world, Pakistan respected the decisions International Court of Justice (ICJ)

Talking to Pakistan Television news, he said today, Indian ambassador met with Kulbhushan Jadav. He urged that international community to play its role for normalizing the situation in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK). Curfew was continued, supply of medicine and daily use of commodities were suspended to the Occupied Valley, he said adding that international media was also highlighting human right violations in IoK.

Rights of other minorities in India besides the Muslims, like Sikhs and Christians were being suppressed in India, he added.

Aftab said Indian false claim as being a big democracy of the world had been exposed as citizenship of 1.9 million was at stake in Asam. He said minorities in Pakistan had complete freedom to observe their religious obligations.

