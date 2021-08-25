Provision of drinking water, cleanliness resolved: Mahesar

Commissioner Sukkur Shafique Mahesar on Wednesday has said that provision of drinking water, cleanliness, sewerage and drainage problems in Sukkur are being resolved and directed for early redressal of these basic problems

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :Commissioner Sukkur Shafique Mahesar on Wednesday has said that provision of drinking water, cleanliness, sewerage and drainage problems in Sukkur are being resolved and directed for early redressal of these basic problems.

He said this while presiding over a meeting at Deputy Commissioner (DC) Office Sukkur, with officers of Public Health, SEPCO, Municipal Administration and other concerned departments here.

Commissioner directed that the citizens at all cost should be provided clean drinking water on daily routine based within two alternate timings, and reasons behind the shortage of drinking water should also be communicated here.

He warned them that he we will never tolerate the complaints regarding the shortage of the drinking water during present hardships of the summer season.

He also directed the SEPCO Officers to avoid from loadshedding at the drainage stations of TMA.

Moreover, he directed to initiate a committee comprising on Additional Deputy Commissioner (A-DC), TMO and a SEPCO Officer headed by DC Sukkur, he said that a complaint cell has also established at DC office Sukkur.

To review the all arrangements, DC Sukkur including all the concerned officers should convene a meeting after every week, he added.

Deputy Commissioner Sukkur Javed Ahmed was also directed to ensure the removal of encroachments within the city and make the encroachment campaign more successful.