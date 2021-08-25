UrduPoint.com

Provision Of Drinking Water, Cleanliness Resolved: Mahesar

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 03:11 PM

Provision of drinking water, cleanliness resolved: Mahesar

Commissioner Sukkur Shafique Mahesar on Wednesday has said that provision of drinking water, cleanliness, sewerage and drainage problems in Sukkur are being resolved and directed for early redressal of these basic problems

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :Commissioner Sukkur Shafique Mahesar on Wednesday has said that provision of drinking water, cleanliness, sewerage and drainage problems in Sukkur are being resolved and directed for early redressal of these basic problems.

He said this while presiding over a meeting at Deputy Commissioner (DC) Office Sukkur, with officers of Public Health, SEPCO, Municipal Administration and other concerned departments here.

Commissioner directed that the citizens at all cost should be provided clean drinking water on daily routine based within two alternate timings, and reasons behind the shortage of drinking water should also be communicated here.

He warned them that he we will never tolerate the complaints regarding the shortage of the drinking water during present hardships of the summer season.

He also directed the SEPCO Officers to avoid from loadshedding at the drainage stations of TMA.

Moreover, he directed to initiate a committee comprising on Additional Deputy Commissioner (A-DC), TMO and a SEPCO Officer headed by DC Sukkur, he said that a complaint cell has also established at DC office Sukkur.

To review the all arrangements, DC Sukkur including all the concerned officers should convene a meeting after every week, he added.

Deputy Commissioner Sukkur Javed Ahmed was also directed to ensure the removal of encroachments within the city and make the encroachment campaign more successful.

Related Topics

Shortage Water Sukkur All From Southern Electric Power Company Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

UAE announces 983 new COVID-19 cases, 1,583 recove ..

UAE announces 983 new COVID-19 cases, 1,583 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 hour ..

1 minute ago
 All-girl Afghan robotics team arrives in Mexico

All-girl Afghan robotics team arrives in Mexico

5 minutes ago
 Tajikistan endorses Pakistan's proposal to adopt c ..

Tajikistan endorses Pakistan's proposal to adopt cohesive approach on Afghan sit ..

4 minutes ago
 Shanghai reports two new locally transmitted COVID ..

Shanghai reports two new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

4 minutes ago
 Two cops martyred, DSP, SHO injured in firing inci ..

Two cops martyred, DSP, SHO injured in firing incident

6 minutes ago
 Safety of Russians in Afghanistan Remains Moscow's ..

Safety of Russians in Afghanistan Remains Moscow's Priority - Kremlin

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.