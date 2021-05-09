Provision of drinking water, infrastructure top priorities: Shaukat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :KP Minister for Labour and Culture, Shaukat Ali Yousafzai has said that provision of clean drinking water and improvement in infrastructure in Shangla are priorities to promote tourism and generate employment opportunities for locals.

He expressed these views during inspection of construction work on Bard Kot Road at Shangla on Sunday. Beside, district president PTI Waqar Ahmad Khan, Additional Secretary general Habib Toofan and former member district council, Najeeb Khan, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Besham, Khurram Jadoon also accompanied the provincial minister.

Speaking on the occasion, the provincial minister said that development work in the district would be carried under strict monitoring and the report of all delayed projects would be called after Eidul Fitre to take action in that regard.

The provincial minister was given detailed briefing regarding Bard Kot Road and told that its construction will cost Rs.66 million.

Shauakt Yousafzai termed the construction of the road highly crucial for the socio-economic uplift of the area. He said that the road will be linked with tourists' spot Pir Sar.

He expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Mahmood Khan for extending cooperation for initiating development schemes in all sectors. He said that the spending of public money and public in past would have change the fate of the people.

He reiterated his commitment for construction of new schools and dispensaries in far-flung areas to provide health and education facilities to people at their door steps.