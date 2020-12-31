Provision of edible items at cheap prices priority of Govt: MPA Mubeen

Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Mubeen Khan Khilji on Thursday said the provision of essential food items at cheap prices to the people is the priority of the central and provincial government

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Mubeen Khan Khilji on Thursday said the provision of essential food items at cheap prices to the people is the priority of the central and provincial government.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)'s MPA Mubeen Khan Khilji expressed these views while talking to workers at his office, saying the Federal regime under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan would not disappoint the people but would fulfill every promise made to the people during the general election.

He said old profiteers were trying to defame the government by hoarding and artificially inflating prices of goods saying federal and provincial were being taken against such profiteers who involved in hoarding and artificially inflation in order to decrease the price of goods for facilities of masses.

The people of Balochistan would take beneficial from Susta Bazaars in respective areas which had been set up by the provincial government for the provision of facilities to people in the areas, he said.

The MPA further said that instead of opposition public issues, the state The opposition is using the statement for its nefarious purposes, which is strongly condemned.

He said that the law and order situation needs to be closely monitored as terrorists wanted to weaken Pakistan economically and regionally saying the time has come that we should work altogether for the development of the country and elimination of terrorism from the areas.