UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Provision Of Edible Items At Cheap Prices Priority Of Govt: MPA Mubeen

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 09:04 PM

Provision of edible items at cheap prices priority of Govt: MPA Mubeen

Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Mubeen Khan Khilji on Thursday said the provision of essential food items at cheap prices to the people is the priority of the central and provincial government

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Mubeen Khan Khilji on Thursday said the provision of essential food items at cheap prices to the people is the priority of the central and provincial government.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)'s MPA Mubeen Khan Khilji expressed these views while talking to workers at his office, saying the Federal regime under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan would not disappoint the people but would fulfill every promise made to the people during the general election.

He said old profiteers were trying to defame the government by hoarding and artificially inflating prices of goods saying federal and provincial were being taken against such profiteers who involved in hoarding and artificially inflation in order to decrease the price of goods for facilities of masses.

The people of Balochistan would take beneficial from Susta Bazaars in respective areas which had been set up by the provincial government for the provision of facilities to people in the areas, he said.

The MPA further said that instead of opposition public issues, the state The opposition is using the statement for its nefarious purposes, which is strongly condemned.

He said that the law and order situation needs to be closely monitored as terrorists wanted to weaken Pakistan economically and regionally saying the time has come that we should work altogether for the development of the country and elimination of terrorism from the areas.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Balochistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Law And Order Provincial Assembly Price From Government Election 2018 Opposition

Recent Stories

Promotion of brotherhood, mutual respect, religiou ..

2 minutes ago

ABAD welcomes PM's extension to construction packa ..

2 minutes ago

Facilities in housing schemes reviewed

2 minutes ago

CDA demolishes illegal buildings as anti encroachm ..

2 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives letter to President f ..

21 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler inspects Layyah power plant, meets S ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.