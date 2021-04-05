UrduPoint.com
Provision Of Education At Gross-root Level Among Priorities Of Govt: Awais Shah

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 08:54 PM

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) MPA Syed Awais Qadir Shah Monday said that promotion of education at gross-root level was on top of the government agendas

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) MPA Syed Awais Qadir Shah Monday said that promotion of education at gross-root level was on top of the government agendas.

Addressing a gathering here, he said the provincial government had focused its attention on provision of equal education facilities to boys and girls.

He said the Sindh government was investing billion of rupees on developing education sector and it was the prime responsibility of education department and all other stakeholders to utilize their potential and capacities to increase the literacy ratio.

He said every child would be given equal opportunity to receive quality education.

MPA Shah said the education was the key to build the economy and overcome social problems, adding no nation could achieve its goals without education.

