SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2022 ) :In connection with the International Children's Day celebrations, a ceremony was held at the Government High school, Chak Mandahar, Sialkot, on Sunday, with the support of a local non-governmental organisation (NGO), Chand Tara Welfare Foundation.

Pakistan Gloves Association Sialkot Chairman Chaudhry Muhammed Ijaz, Executive Director Community Development Concern Abdul Shakoor Mirza, Chacha cricket Sufi Abdul Jalil, central leader Punjab Teachers Union Muhammad Imtiaz Tahir were special guests.

Abdul Shakoor Mirza, Member Anti-Human Trafficking and Bonded Labour Monitoring Committee, Labour Department, District Sialkot, and political and social leader Chaudhry Muhammed Younis, told the ceremony participants that the government was giving special attention to provide all education and health facilities to children.

They said there was urgent need to make these efforts a success. They said measures were being taken at the government level to end exploitation of children. For the purpose, the Anti-Human Trafficking and Bonded Labour Monitoring Committee was monitoring the measures by holding meetings every month.