UrduPoint.com

Provision Of Education,health Facilities To People Among Priorities: Buzdar

Umer Jamshaid Published January 02, 2022 | 07:30 PM

Provision of education,health facilities to people among priorities: Buzdar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said provision of education and health facilities to people on equal basis is among top priorities of the government.

According to official sources here on Sunday, the CM said:" Allah, The Almighty, has given us an opportunity to serve the deprived segment of the society." Usman Buzdar said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, promises were being fulfilled made by the government.

The Punjab government would provide Rs 400 billion for the Universal Health Care Programme, he said.

The launch of the Naya Pakistan Sehat Card would not only reduce the pressure on government hospitals but also ensure growth of the private health sector, he added.

The CM said that 'Naya Pakistan Sehat Card' programme had been launched in Lahore, DG Khan and Sahiwal divisions, and it would be launched in Rawalpindi division on January 20, in Faisalabad division on February 9 and in Multan division on February 22.

The Naya Pakistan Sehat Card project will be launched in Bahawalpur division on March 2, in Gujranwala on March 22 and in Sargodha division on March 31.

He said that under the Universal Health Care Programme, the number of beds had also been increased from 10,000 to 30,000, similarly, the number of public and private hospitals on the panel had been increased from 43 to 150. The Naya Pakistan Sehat Card would be used in the treatment of deadly diseases, including cancer, he added.

Usman Buzdar said the card would also cater treatment for heart disease, hepatitis, liver disease,TB, AIDS, emergency and fractures.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Imran Khan Faisalabad Prime Minister Chief Minister AIDS Education Government Of Punjab Punjab Naya Pakistan Sahiwal Sargodha Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala January February March Sunday Cancer From Government Top Billion Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 January 2022

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 2nd January 2022

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 2nd January 2022

11 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

19 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League table

Football: English Premier League table

19 hours ago
 Security Forces Kill 6 Insurgents in Iran's Southe ..

Security Forces Kill 6 Insurgents in Iran's Southeast

19 hours ago
 Balochistan reports 6 more positive for coronaviru ..

Balochistan reports 6 more positive for coronavirus

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.