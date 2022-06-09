UrduPoint.com

Provision Of Employments And Bettering The Quality Of People's Life Are Among The Present Government's Foremost Priorities:Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 09, 2022 | 12:21 AM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said provision of employments and bettering the quality of people's life were among the present government's foremost priorities, while improving economic indicators and increasing investment in manpower was the part of its long-term vision

He said his government's development framework focused on social welfare, protection of water resources, agriculture, climate change, knowledge economy and benefitting from economic potential through regional equality.

The prime minister said the government's another priority was economic turnaround so as to improve the people's lives through, and it was fully focusing on improvement in infrastructure and administrative matters, uninterrupted and low cost energy, and the provision of uniform quality education and basic facilities.

He said the present government believed in improving the lives of people through regional values and responsibilities for economic inclusiveness, poverty alleviation, institutional reforms, infrastructure, education, skills training and the provision of better health facilities.

The prime minister said the government was fully cognizant of the problems caused by the international economic environment and the country's situation.

The situation was difficult but not impregnable, and the government was committed to address the challenges and was taking all necessary measures, he added.

The prime minister said the fruits of the government's efforts in some sectors had started coming. It fully believed in the fact that a stable economy and improved security situation guaranteed peace and prosperity in the whole world and the region, he added.

He directed that efforts should be made to ensure the supply of essential items and check inflation. All the provinces should take measures in that respect, he said, adding the expansion of agriculture sector should be specially focused.

The prime minister said special projects should be initiated for the development of backward areas, including the districts of Baluchistan. He also directed to include important and mega projects in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP).

The NEC also approved various revised development projects, okayed by the Central Development Working Party (CDWP), Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) and Divisional Development Working Party (DDWP).

