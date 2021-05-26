UrduPoint.com
Provision Of Equal Opportunities To Masses Govt's Foremost Priority: Prime Minister

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 09:39 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said that the provision of equal opportunities to the rich and the poor, and steering the people out of poverty was the foremost priority of the incumbent government

He regretted that the previous governments except some districts of Punjab continued to neglect other areas. However the present government was giving special priority to equitable distribution of development projects.

The Prime Minister expressed these views during a meeting with the Members of National and Provincial Assemblies belonging to South Punjab and the office-bearers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) here.

Special Assistants to PM Dr. Faisal Sultan, Malik Amir Dogar and Dr. Shehbaz Gill, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Special Assistant to CM Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan MNAs Amir Mehmood Kayani, Abdul Majeed Khan Niazi and Niaz Ahmad Jhakar, MPAs Rafaqat Gilani, Tahir Randhawa, Shahabuddin Sehr and Malik Ahmad Ali Aulakh, and PTI office-bearers were present in the meeting.

During the meeting, the elected members apprised the Prime Minister of the problems of their respective Constituencies and the measures taken by the Federal and provincial governments in that respect.

Besides, they also appreciated the Prime Minister for giving special attention to South Punjab and initiating historic development work in the region to address the deprivation of the area.

The Prime Minister was told that the farmers community was prospering due to record wheat production and the better rate of return for their agricultural produce. Moreover, the provision of direct subsidy to small growers through Kissan Card had also started bringing positive results.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar informed the Prime Minister that an amount of Rs. 30 million had been allocated for the promotion of tourism in the area, especially for Thal Jeep Rally.

For the provision of modern educational facilities in Layyah, he said, six new colleges and one university were being established. Besides a new rescue system was also being launched, which would ensure the provision of timely emergency medical care to the population of surrounding areas, he added.

The Prime Minister while seeking from Members of National and Provincial Assemblies, the details of projects relating to the supply of clean drinking water, supply of electricity and the aversion of land erosion by river in the area, issued directions for ensuring the completion of projects as early as possible.

