QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai on Friday said the economic system of the country could be strengthened and stabilized only by providing equal opportunities and facilities to women in economic and social fields.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of women led by Head of Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Quetta Sonia Baloch called on him at Governor House Quetta.

He said as the role of economically independent and stable women was imperative for development despite it was also very important for the modern education and training of our children.

Governor Yasinzai said that the present government believed in the participation of women in all activities of life to improve the economic system and increase national productivity.

On the occasion, Governor Balochistan said that there was no shortage of talent among the women of Balochistan but lack of opportunities and facilities were major obstacles in their way.

He urged the delegation to be involved in industry and trade and focus on increasing the number of women as well as their potential so that poor and middle-class women can find new ways to enhance their income by learning modern skills.

During the meeting, Sonia Baloch apprised the Governor about the problems and difficulties of businesswomen in the province.

Governor Yasinzai listened to their problems and difficulties carefully and assured all possible cooperation for their lasting solution.