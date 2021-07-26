Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday reiterated that provision of essential commodities to the people at suitable prices was a top priority of the government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday reiterated that provision of essential commodities to the people at suitable prices was a top priority of the government.

He directed the provincial chief secretaries to ensure proper legal action against officials showing negligence with regard to ensuring prices of daily use items.

The prime minister while chairing a meeting to review prices of essential commodities, further directed that besides ensuring suitable prices of daily use items through the Competition Commission of Pakistan, extensive action against profiteers and mafia should continue, providing relief to the public.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Planning Asad Umar, Minister for Industries and Production Makhdoom Khusru Bakhtiar, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib, PM's Special Assistant on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill and other officials. Minister for Finance Shaukat Tarin and chief secretaries of Punjab and Balochistan attended the meeting via video link.

The prime minister also stressed upon the need of making the established cell more functional to regularly monitor prices of essential commodities and ensuring their justified prices.