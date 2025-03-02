Provision of essential items at low rates top priority of govt: PM

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has said that the provision of essential items to people at low rates is the top priority of the government.

He presided over a meeting on the supply of sugar in the country and price control here on Sunday.

The premier said that in previous months the government had taken strict action against sugar smuggling, which bore fruitful results. He directed the authorities to take solid steps to control the price of sugar besides taking stern action against elements involved in its hoarding.

Shehbaz Sharif directed to prepare a strategy to ensure the provision of the commodity and other essential items at reasonable rates. "The federal and provincial governments should make joint efforts to ensure the provision of essential items to the common man at low rates," he added.

He said that during the holy month of Ramadan, negligence would not be tolerated regarding control of prices of essential items.

The meeting was briefed about the sugar production and that there was its sufficient stock available in the country. It was informed that fair price shops had been set up to sell sugar at low rates at the provincial level and all possible steps would be taken to completely overcome its smuggling.

Action would be ensured against illegal hoarding of sugar and work at the district administration level would be taken vibrantly in this regard, chief secretaries briefed the meeting.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Cheema, Federal Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain, Federal Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik and other high-ranking officials attended the meeting. Chief secretaries of all provinces also attended the meeting via video link.