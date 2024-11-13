Open Menu

Provision Of Facilities At CVH Mianwali Reviewed

Umer Jamshaid Published November 13, 2024 | 07:11 PM

Provision of facilities at CVH Mianwali reviewed

Director Livestock Sargodha Dr. Arif Sultan, during his visit to CVH Mianwali, made a detailed inspection of Diagnostic Lab, ADL Office here on Wednesday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) Director Livestock Sargodha Dr. Arif Sultan, during his visit to CVH Mianwali, made a detailed inspection of Diagnostic Lab, ADL Office here on Wednesday.

He inspected the ongoing ADP scheme in Tehsil Aba Khel and in this context, Deputy Director of Livestock Mianwali was instructed to prepare and submit daily reports on the improvement of the hospital building under the ADP scheme.

He also Visited CVH Musa Khel in Mianwali.

During the visit, inoculation, medicine store, cold chain vaccine and 'artificial breeding' (AB) services card were checked. He also directed for provision of the AB facility to Livestock Breeders in the centre at any cost. In addition, the director checked the Facilitation Desk for CM Punjab Livestock Card Registration, established at CVH Musakhel in District Mianwali.

