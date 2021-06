Provision of facilities at DPO office only for those get vaccinated against corona

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :Keeping in view the threat of coronavirus, District Police Officer (DPO) Zahoor Babar Afridi has declared anti-Corona vaccination compulsory before getting facilities available at DPO Office.

After ban, the services available at Police Assistance Lines and Police Access Services including registration of tenants, any kind of verification certificate, departmental verification, police clearance certificate and reports relating to missing goods and documents would not be provided without taking vaccination.

He urged upon the people for taking vaccines for getting facilities from Police Assistance Lines and Police Access Services.