Provision of facilities, employment priorities of QWP: Sherpao

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ) :Provincial Chairman of Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Sikander Hayat Khan Sherpao has said that the provision of education, health facilities and employment to the youth are the priority of their party.

He expressed these views while addressing a gathering in Union Council Mirza Dher.

On this occasion, the PTI and JUI-F affiliated workers Rahimullah, Tahsinullah, Haji Farhad Gul, Sajjad Gul, Sajid Gul, Qari Fayyaz, Abdul Wadood. Manzar, Qasim Jan, Saddam Hussain, Mujeeb-ur-Rehman, Fuji Khalid Khan, Ghofran Khan, Hayat Khan, Kashif Khan, Tajumal Shah, Karamat Shah and Ishaq Khan along with their families and associates announced to join the Qaumi Watan Party after expressing their full confidence in the leadership and policies of Sherpao.

Sikander Sherpao recalled that whenever the Qaumi Watan Party got the opportunity, it employed youth to stand them on their own feet.

Expressing concern over price-hike, he demanded the government activate the price control mechanism to control inflation.