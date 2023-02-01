UrduPoint.com

Provision Of Facilities To Athletes 'first Priority': Ahmed Zaman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 01, 2023 | 05:10 PM

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :Regional Sports Officer (RSO) Hazara Ahmed Zaman on Wednesday said that promoting sports and providing facilities to athletes was the first priority of the department.

He expressed these views while talking to the players on his visit to the District Sports Office Haripur.

He stressed said that while highlighting the importance of sports, "we can protect youth from social evils", and in that regard, everyone will have to cooperate and play their due role.

The regional sports officer informed provincial and national championship competitions of various sports would be organized very soon in the region.

After listening to the problems of the athletes, the DSO issued necessary instructions, Zaman said, adding that despite the limited resources, the provision of maximum facilities was being ensured, keeping in view the interests of athletes and players.

He said that all possible facilities should be provided. Ahmed Zaman highlighted that players from the Hazara division had raised the flag in various sports at the national level and "we hope that Hazara and especially Haripur players will perform at the national level in the near future".

On this occasion, District Sports Officer Haripur Aqib Raqib, and District Sports Officer Abbottabad Tuseef Ahmed also accompanied him.

