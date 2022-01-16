Provision of facilities to consumers top priority: CEO PESCO

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2022 ) :Chief Executive Officer PESCO Engineer Muhammad Jabbar Khan on Sunday said that provision of facilities to valuable consumers was top priority of the PESCO.

He expressed these views during a meeting held here at Wapda House Peshawar.

All SEs, General Managers, all Chief Engineers and Superintending Engineers and Pesco's Senior Officers attended the meeting.

In the light of NEPRA directions, Chief Executive Pesco issued his directives to field officers, reduction of losses of 15 feeders of category 3, and reduction losses of these feeders and bringing them in category 2.

CEO Pesco directed that notices be served to those who constructed under Electricity lines, new connections to be provided in minimum time with priority to industrial connections, creation of customer first policy, No Bill, No Electricity, were also ordered.

CEO directed the SEs to reduce losses, enhance recovery and implementation of 100% EROs. Proposals discussed for replacement of defective metres. CEO Pesco stressed that by implementing and adopting precautionary measures including safety rules and regulations, fatal accidents can be avoided and precious lives of employees could be secured.

CEO directed to accelerate drive against power theft and lodge proper 'FIRs" against the culprits.

CEO Pesco emphasised that Pesco's employees have to work as a team with honesty and dedication.

He said the employees with the poor performance will face warning and demotions while employees with good performance will be rewarded accordingly. He also directed all the Chief Engineers to provide facilities to the public and guide them in resolving their electricity problems at their doorsteps.