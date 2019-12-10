UrduPoint.com
Provision Of Facilities To Hujjaj Ministry's Priority: Secretary

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 07:33 PM

Secretary Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Mian Muhammad Mushtaq Borana Tuesday said ministry's priority was to provide optimum facilities to Pakistan Hujjaj at Madina Munawwara

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :Secretary Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Mian Muhammad Mushtaq Borana Tuesday said ministry's priority was to provide optimum facilities to Pakistan Hujjaj at Madina Munawwara.

Chairing a meeting, he said Pakistani pilgrims would be provided maximum facilities in Hajj 2020, said a message received here.

The Pakistan delegation held negotiations with chairman Moassasah Adla Madina Hatim Bali and his deputy Faisal Sindhi for providing facilities to Hujjaj.

The meeting agreed to organize a joint workshop for better Hajj arrangements. Both the countries inked an agreement in this regard.

