Provision Of Facilities To Hujjaj Ministry's Priority: Secretary
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 07:33 PM
Secretary Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Mian Muhammad Mushtaq Borana Tuesday said ministry's priority was to provide optimum facilities to Pakistan Hujjaj at Madina Munawwara
Chairing a meeting, he said Pakistani pilgrims would be provided maximum facilities in Hajj 2020, said a message received here.
The Pakistan delegation held negotiations with chairman Moassasah Adla Madina Hatim Bali and his deputy Faisal Sindhi for providing facilities to Hujjaj.
The meeting agreed to organize a joint workshop for better Hajj arrangements. Both the countries inked an agreement in this regard.