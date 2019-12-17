UrduPoint.com
Provision Of Facilities To Public Crucial For Durable Solution Of Problems: Governor

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 10:30 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :Balochistan Governor Aman Ullah Khan Yasinzai Tuesday said all the issues including health, education, economy and others would be solved through provision of Justice on equality basis in the province.

He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony of National Security Workshop organized here at Quetta Club which was attended by Security personnel, civil personnel, political, social and education experts besides a large number of people attended the workshop.

The governor also responded to the various questions raised by the participants.

He said the law and order situation in the province has been improved, adding, the security forces have played a key role to curb the menace of terrorism from province.

He said it was important to provide basic facilities to public under comprehensive plan for sustainable solution of problems.

The governor congratulated administrations of Workshop for arranging such important workshop for reviewing present problems and future issues with strategies which he termed a positive step.

