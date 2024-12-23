Provision Of Facilities Top Priority Of Railways: Amir Ali Baloch
Faizan Hashmi Published December 23, 2024 | 10:04 PM
Pakistan Railways Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Amir Ali Baloch has said that provision of best travelling facilities to passengers is the top priority of railways
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024)
The CEO said this while responding to questions and answers in E-Kutchery, said a press release issued here on Monday.
He said that railways had a modern technology with help of which new coaches were being manufactured at a local level, adding that Pakistan Railways had restored operation of Bolan Express in 45 days with its own resources. He said that railway track and bridge were also being repaired with resources of railways.
He added that soon a new train on pattern of gree line would be operated between Lahore and Karachi while all coaches would be upgraded in phases.
The CEO directed relevant divisional superintendents to increase different facilities including benches, clean drinking water at Padidan, Sialkot and other railway stations. He issued directives to DS Lahore for retrieving railway land from land grabber mafia and encroachers.
More than 35,000 people participated in E-Kutchery while almost 6,500 comments were received.
