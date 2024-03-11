- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Provision of fertilizers to farmers at fixed rates must be ensured: Syed Ashiq Kirmani
Provision Of Fertilizers To Farmers At Fixed Rates Must Be Ensured: Syed Ashiq Kirmani
Muhammad Irfan Published March 11, 2024 | 09:54 PM
Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Muhammad Ashiq Hussain Kirmani said on Monday that provision of fertilizers to farmers at fixed rates must be ensured
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Muhammad Ashiq Hussain Kirmani said on Monday that provision of fertilizers to farmers at fixed rates must be ensured.
He said this during his visit to Agriculture House here. He said that zero tolerance policy should be implemented against those who were involved in overcharging of fertilizers and smuggling of sub-standard fertilizers.
Punjab Agriculture (Extension) Director General Dr Ishtiaq Hassan briefed the minister that till now overcharging of 294 fertilizers and 109 samples of non-standard agricultural drugs had been reported while 208 involved dealers had been handed over to police besides seizing 10,714 bags of substandard fertilizers.
Syed Muhammad Ashiq said that the arrest process should be ensured so that persons involved in such illegal activities meet their logical end.
He further said that a new law was being introduced for the registration and issuance of licenses to dealers which would help in reducing problems of farmers.
The Minister sought a plan from the Director General of Agriculture (Extension) for "Cotton Revival" in every district and directed to bring maximum area under cotton cultivation and provide technical guidance to the farmers in this regard.
Later, the Provincial Agriculture Minister visited the Marketing department and issued instructions for further improvement while inspecting the monitoring of 51 Fair price Shops established in connection with the Holy month of Ramadan. The Minister for Agriculture also issued orders to communicate the prices of essential commodities to people on a daily basis through social media and other mediums.
Recent Stories
CTP issues traffic plan for Ramazan
AC inspects foodstuff shops & grocery stores
Operations underway to drain rainwater from various areas of Quetta
Commissioner Mardan for urgently functionalizing Chamtar Bus Terminal
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Minister for Agriculture Muhammad Sajjad for respo ..
Senate unveils annual parliamentary Year Report 2023-24
Best quality of fruits & vegetable to be available during Ramazan: DC Khairpur
Court awards life imprisonment in murder case
Advanced Studies & Research plays vital role in healthcare: VC LUMHS
ICCI launches Asaan Sehat Card Program for business community
Punjab admin implements Ramazan price control mechanism
Wife of Asfandyar Wali laid to rest in Wali Bagh
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CTP issues traffic plan for Ramazan1 minute ago
-
AC inspects foodstuff shops & grocery stores1 minute ago
-
Operations underway to drain rainwater from various areas of Quetta1 minute ago
-
Commissioner Mardan for urgently functionalizing Chamtar Bus Terminal1 minute ago
-
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Minister for Agriculture Muhammad Sajjad for responsible role of offic ..4 minutes ago
-
Senate unveils annual parliamentary Year Report 2023-244 minutes ago
-
Police assure security to transgender community4 minutes ago
-
Best quality of fruits & vegetable to be available during Ramazan: DC Khairpur4 minutes ago
-
Court awards life imprisonment in murder case3 minutes ago
-
Advanced Studies & Research plays vital role in healthcare: VC LUMHS3 minutes ago
-
Punjab admin implements Ramazan price control mechanism4 minutes ago
-
Wife of Asfandyar Wali laid to rest in Wali Bagh4 minutes ago