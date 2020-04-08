Provision of food, facilities to coronavirus patients be ensured: Chief Secretary Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :Chief Secretary Punjab Major (R) Azam Suleman Khan has directed officers to provide best healthcare as well as food and other facilities to coronavirus patients being kept in quarantine and isolation, saying that no negligence or laxity would be tolerated in this regard.

He issued these directions during a meeting held here on Wednesday to review coronavirus situation in the province.�The meeting was attended by Provincial Law Minister Raja Basharat, Additional Chief Secretary Home Momin Agha, Inspector General of Police Shoaib Dastgir, Commissioner Lahore Saif Anjum and officers concerned whereas divisional commissioners joined through video link.

Speaking at the meeting, the Chief Secretary said that it is prime responsibility of the government to look after the coronavirus patients. The meeting was briefed that the process of sending quarantined pilgrims, participants of Tableeghi Ijtamaa and citizens to their hometowns has started after they are being tested negative for coronavirus. The areas sealed to curb spread of coronavirus are also being opened and nine different areas in Gujranwala have been de-sealed.

The Chief Secretary directed that after completion of quarantine period those tested negative be sent their home but trace, track and test (TTT) system particularly be continued in their respective areas. He mentioned that in view of holy month of Ramazan the poultry shops have been allowed to remain open till 8pm.

The meeting decided to take stern action against opening of factories and private offices other than those exempted by the Home Department. It was also decided to depute a Special Secretary for monitoring of dengue and matters related to it.

Provincial Law Minister Raja Basharat said that performance of all officers is praiseworthy in this hour of need. He asked field officers to enhance coordination with minister and elected representatives to fight coronavirus through concerted efforts.

The IG Punjab told the meeting that security plan for the month of Ramazan has been finalized. He ordered regional and district police officers to ensure enforcement of Section 144 to contain spread of coronavirus.