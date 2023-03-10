Provision of food items at affordable prices directed during Ramazan

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Khairpur Dr Sharjeel Noor Channa on Friday said that 'Sasta Bazaars' would be established across the district in order to ensure the provision of food items at affordable prices during the holy month of Ramazan.

He stated this during a meeting with notables of the area and government officers held here at his office.

The deputy commissioner said that with the establishment of these sasta bazaars, the people would be provided with quality food items at cheap prices.

He said the district administration would resolve the issues of the masses and assured that strict action would be taken against profiteering.