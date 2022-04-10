Provision of food items at controlled prices, priority of government: Minister

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2022 ) :Sindh Minister for Works and Services Syed Zia Abbas Shah Rizvi has said that ensuring provision of food items and daily necessities to people at controlled rates during Ramadan was priority of the Sindh government.

He said this while presiding over a meeting attended by Deputy Commissioner Wali Mohammad Baloch and SSP Farooq Ahmed Bijarani, Assistant Commissioners of all Talukas, officials of trade associations, journalists, market committee and municipal officials, said a communique here on Sunday.

While briefing the meeting regarding the control of prices in the district during Ramadan, the Deputy Commissioner said that the concerned Assistant Commissioners and officers of the Bureau of Supply and Prices were making regular visits to the markets to check the prices.

He said that fines were also being imposed on those, who sell items at higher prices. The provincial minister while issuing the directive said that strict action should be taken against the sellers of food items at exorbitant prices so that the sale of food items at exorbitant prices could be controlled and relief could be provided to the people