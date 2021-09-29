Provision of free blood to needy patients is good deed: DC Kashmore

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC), Kashmore-Kandhkot district, Munwar Ali Mithian has said that the patients, who suffer from blood diseases, could lead normal life after proper and timely treatment.

In this connection the role of various organizations' blood banks was worth admiring.

He said this while talking with the delegation of Red Crescent at his office on Wednesday.

He said that the provision of free blood to poor and needy patients was good deed and in this connection various organizations were playing vital role.

He said that cousin marriage was a main cause of thalassemia and hemophilia.

Children suffering from blood cancer, thalassemia and other diseases were hardly saved and if facilities for dealing with blood diseases were not available, the parents remain in deep pain.

The hemoglobin electro process test was very important before marriage so that upcoming generations could be saved from this disease. Government was reviewing to start this test in district hospitals so that people could avail this facility.

DC further told that the health department was also taking measures to ensure availability of blood for needy patients at Government hospitals of the district.