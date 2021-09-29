UrduPoint.com

Provision Of Free Blood To Needy Patients Is Good Deed: DC Kashmore

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 seconds ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 03:40 PM

Provision of free blood to needy patients is good deed: DC Kashmore

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC), Kashmore-Kandhkot district, Munwar Ali Mithian has said that the patients, who suffer from blood diseases, could lead normal life after proper and timely treatment.

In this connection the role of various organizations' blood banks was worth admiring.

He said this while talking with the delegation of Red Crescent at his office on Wednesday.

He said that the provision of free blood to poor and needy patients was good deed and in this connection various organizations were playing vital role.

He said that cousin marriage was a main cause of thalassemia and hemophilia.

Children suffering from blood cancer, thalassemia and other diseases were hardly saved and if facilities for dealing with blood diseases were not available, the parents remain in deep pain.

The hemoglobin electro process test was very important before marriage so that upcoming generations could be saved from this disease. Government was reviewing to start this test in district hospitals so that people could avail this facility.

DC further told that the health department was also taking measures to ensure availability of blood for needy patients at Government hospitals of the district.

Related Topics

Poor Marriage Lead Cancer From Government Blood

Recent Stories

NCOC decides to ease restrictions in eight cities

NCOC decides to ease restrictions in eight cities

18 minutes ago
 HERO Dubai Hatta is back on October 29 for season ..

HERO Dubai Hatta is back on October 29 for season two with a star-studded line-u ..

22 minutes ago
 Development Financial Institutions key to driving ..

Development Financial Institutions key to driving global economic recovery in po ..

25 minutes ago
 UAE announces 270 new COVID-19 cases, 350 recoveri ..

UAE announces 270 new COVID-19 cases, 350 recoveries, 1 death in last 24 hours

25 minutes ago
 UAE condemns Houthi attempts to target Saudi Arabi ..

UAE condemns Houthi attempts to target Saudi Arabia with explosive drone

25 minutes ago
 ECP apologizes over cancellation of Pakistan tour

ECP apologizes over cancellation of Pakistan tour

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.