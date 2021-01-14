Provision of free & fair justice to the people a top priority: SSP Kashmore

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kashmore- kandhkot, Syed Asad Raza has said that to root out the corruption from the police department and provision of free and fair justice to the people were his prime priorities.

While speaking in a meeting to review the law & order and crime situation of the district at his office here on Thursday, the SSP said that said that to control the street crimes a latest and comprehensive strategy has been chalked out.He further said that approach culture would be discouraged in police department especially for transfers and postings.

SSP said that police officers could play vital role in bridging the gap between police and public by providing them timely justice and ensuring the lives and properties of citizens. He said that due to lack of coordination between the public and police, Police Stations became terror symbol for respectable citizens.