UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Provision Of Free & Fair Justice To The People A Top Priority: SSP Kashmore

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 03:50 PM

Provision of free & fair justice to the people a top priority: SSP Kashmore

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kashmore- kandhkot, Syed Asad Raza has said that to root out the corruption from the police department and provision of free and fair justice to the people were his prime priorities.

While speaking in a meeting to review the law & order and crime situation of the district at his office here on Thursday, the SSP said that said that to control the street crimes a latest and comprehensive strategy has been chalked out.He further said that approach culture would be discouraged in police department especially for transfers and postings.

SSP said that police officers could play vital role in bridging the gap between police and public by providing them timely justice and ensuring the lives and properties of citizens. He said that due to lack of coordination between the public and police, Police Stations became terror symbol for respectable citizens.

Related Topics

Corruption Police Kandhkot From

Recent Stories

UAE announces 3,382 new COVID-19 cases, 2,671 reco ..

26 minutes ago

Imamul Haq out from Test series against South Afri ..

51 minutes ago

Russia May Have Combined Vaccine Against COVID-19, ..

37 minutes ago

SAPM Amin Aslam to inaugurate picturesque Trail-4 ..

37 minutes ago

German economy shrinks 5% on virus hit in 2020: of ..

37 minutes ago

HRW slams India for rights abuses in Kashmir, att ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.