Provision Of Free, Fair Justice Top Priority: SSP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 09:03 PM

Provision of free, fair justice top priority: SSP

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Sukkur, Irfan Ali Samo Thursday said that elimination of corruption from the police department and provision of free and fair justice to the people were his top priorities

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Sukkur, Irfan Ali Samo Thursday said that elimination of corruption from the police department and provision of free and fair justice to the people were his top priorities.

While speaking in a meeting to review the law and order situation of the district at his office, he said that said that to control the crimes, a latest and comprehensive strategy had been chalked out. He further said that approach culture would be discouraged in police department especially for transfers and postings.

The SSP said that police officers could play vital role in bridging the gap between police and public by providing them timely justice and protecting the lives and properties of citizens.

More Stories From Pakistan

