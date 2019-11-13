UrduPoint.com
Provision Of Free Food To Low-income People Central Concept Of Government: Governor

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 08:59 PM

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Wednesday said that provision of free food to low-income people was a central concept of the current government

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Wednesday said that provision of free food to low-income people was a central concept of the current government.

Presiding over an important meeting at the Governor House in connection with the establishment of "Langar Khanay" throughout the province under the Ehsaas Program, Imran Ismail said that Langar Khanay were being established across the country under the Ehsaas Program in collaboration with Saylani Welfare. Langar Khanay were being set up in Karachi and other districts including Tharparkar, according to a statement.

The meeting was attended by Deputy DS Railway Farid, President Korangi Association Sheikh Omar Rehan, President Federal B Area Association Abdullah Abid, Bin Qasim Association Naveed Shakur, Vice President North Karachi Association Fawad Elahi Shamsi, and SITE Association Farhan Ashrafi while the delegation of Saylani Welfare Association was headed by Afzal Chand.

Afzal Chand informed the meeting that rations and "Roti banks" had also been established by the Saylani Welfare.

President Federal B Area Association Abdullah Abid said that feeding poor and needy people was a good move.

President Korangi Association Sheikh Omar Rehan said that setting up of Langar Khanay in industrial zones would benefit the laborers working there which was commendable.

The meeting discussed the need of the land for the establishment ofLangar Khanay in detail. The associations of industrial zones assured all possible cooperation for acquisition of land and other matters.

