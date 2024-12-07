Provision Of Free Solar Panels Starts
Umer Jamshaid Published December 07, 2024 | 08:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) Under Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz's free solar panel scheme, distribution of solar panel started on Saturday.
To ensure fairness, the distribution of solar systems was being conducted through a computerised draw system.
A dedicated helpline would also be established to guide users through the application process and provide ongoing support.
The solar panels and accompanying inverters would be linked to the users' CNIC to protect them from theft, as per the secretary's briefing.
The installation of 100,000 solar systems is expected to reduce 57,000 tons of carbon emissions annually. The initiative will also alleviate the Federal government's subsidy burden while providing long-term energy independence to the province.
