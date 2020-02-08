Provision of good health top priority of govt: Dr. Zafar

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza on Saturday said provision of good health to people was the top most priority of the government as it was working for the purpose as per the vision of Prime minister Imran Khan.

Talking to ptv, he said the prime minister was paying full attention on health sector and he (PM) wanted to see every person as a healthy all over the country.

He said the government was making its all out efforts to bring improvement in health department, adding the government was trying to introduce reforms in it and support of people was needed in that regard.

There was dire need to provide health awareness to people, he added.

Dr. Zafar Mirza said clean drinking water, pure air and healthy food were imperative for good health, adding the health ministry was working with collaborations of other ministries for eradicating and stopping the diseases.

The government had launched different programmes for the welfare of the people including Ehsas, Kafalaat, Health Cards and Kamyab Jawan and they would see that every coming day would be better from ever passing day in health sector.