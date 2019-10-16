Provision of govt jobs not a durable solution to all economic issues: Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Wednesday said provision of government jobs to everyone was not the durable solution of the economic issues being faced by the country.

In a video message, the federal minister said his statement regarding provision of jobs in an event held on Tuesday was misquoted by some section of media and presented out of context.

Clarifying his statement, he said, "Provision of government jobs to the people is not the solution of the economic problems but we have to boost private sector for creation of more jobs and I still stick to my words." He said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf promised to provide 10 million jobs but it did not mean that only government jobs would be provided. The government was responsible to create an ideal environment where jobs could be created.

He said out of the total jobs in the country, the ratio of government workforce was six percent however 94 percent jobs were private.

If the government doubled this ratio of government jobs, it could only damage the performance of government departments with over burdening and not resolve the issue of unemployment.

He said it was the tactics of Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz governments to make the institutions bankrupt by giving government jobs to everyone.

During their tenures, people were given jobs without following the merit which had further ruined the economy.

The condition of Pakistan International Airlines, Pakistan Television and Pakistan Steel Mills were reflective of outdated policies of the previous governments, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said while emphasizing on strengthening private sector and increase dependence on private entrepreneurship for achieving desirable progress on economic fronts.

The federal minister said a comprehensive economic policy was indispensable for resolving the issues in the country while keeping aside the political compromises.