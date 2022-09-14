Provision of health, education facilities utmost responsibilities: City Mayor

City Mayor Peshawar, Haji Zubair Ali has said that the provision of education and health are the utmost responsibilities of the government and its concerned authorities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :City Mayor Peshawar, Haji Zubair Ali has said that the provision of education and health are the utmost responsibilities of the government and its concerned authorities.

He expressed these views during his visit to Municipal Inter-College for Girls (Shahi Bagh) here on Wednesday. He was also accompanied by the former City District Nazim, Haji Ghulam Ali, Director Admin (HR), Mohammad Owais, Chairman Shahan, ex-Union Council Nazim, Allah Dad Khan, Principal Girls College, Nusrat Matloob and Vice Principal Qudsia Fayyaz.

On this occasion, the City Mayor was given a detailed briefing regarding the college.

The City Mayor inspected the conditions of new block constructed for the establishment of Intermediate level college and expressed concern over the conditions of its walls, use of poor quality material, incomplete furniture and other problems and termed it non-seriousness and irresponsible attitude on behalf of the concerned authorities.

He directed the Principal of the college to furnish a detailed report about all shortcomings within a period of three days.