Provision of health, education to people among top priorities of govt

Parliamentary Secretary for Information Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi has said that provision of health and education to people were among the top priorities of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Information Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi has said that provision of health and education to people were among the top priorities of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

In his message on International Day for Eradication of Poverty, he said that it was the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to raise the living standard of people.

He said that PTI government was committed to eliminate poverty adding that unfortunately previous government had exploited poor segment of society.

Panagah (Shelter Homes) and Ehsaas Programmes were projects for the welfare of the poor people, he added.

He said that effective steps had been taken to provide protection to women, increase wages of workers and to eliminate child labour.