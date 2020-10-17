UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Provision Of Health, Education To People Among Top Priorities Of Govt

Muhammad Irfan 18 seconds ago Sat 17th October 2020 | 09:47 PM

Provision of health, education to people among top priorities of govt

Parliamentary Secretary for Information Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi has said that provision of health and education to people were among the top priorities of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Information Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi has said that provision of health and education to people were among the top priorities of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

In his message on International Day for Eradication of Poverty, he said that it was the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to raise the living standard of people.

He said that PTI government was committed to eliminate poverty adding that unfortunately previous government had exploited poor segment of society.

Panagah (Shelter Homes) and Ehsaas Programmes were projects for the welfare of the poor people, he added.

He said that effective steps had been taken to provide protection to women, increase wages of workers and to eliminate child labour.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Poor Education Women Government Top Labour

Recent Stories

Prime Minister felicitates NZ Prime Minister on he ..

15 seconds ago

AJK Engineers Association calls for amendments in ..

17 seconds ago

Top Swedish Diplomat Self-Quarantined Since EU Sum ..

24 seconds ago

Football: English Premier League results - 1st upd ..

4 minutes ago

Italy's Bassino wins 'weird' ski World Cup opener ..

4 minutes ago

Chief Minister approves reform plan to improve uti ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.