PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :Begum Samina Alvi Monday said the provision of health facilities to the womenfolk was a must for the progress and prosperity of the country.

Addressing a ceremony in connection with awareness about the breast cancer, Begum Alvi said about 1 million womenfolk across the world suffered from the breast cancer every year whereas in Pakistan about 17,000 women died from the disease yearly.

According to a press release, Begum Samina Alvi further stressed that through timely diagnosis, the diseases could be successfully treated.

The disease largely affected womenfolk within the age brackets of 50 to 70 years, she said, adding that females could protect themselves from the lethal disease by conducting their self assessment.

She emphasized that instead, feeling shy about the disease, the womenfolk should prefer its treatment.

Begum Samina Alvi opined that further awareness about the breast cancer should be created through use of social media.