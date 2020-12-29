UrduPoint.com
Provision Of Health Facilities In Lasbela Top Priority Of Govt: DC

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 06:40 PM

Provision of health facilities in Lasbela top priority of govt: DC

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lasbela Dr. Hassan Waqar Cheema on Tuesday said that the provision of health facilities to people of Lasbela districtit was top priority of present government and steps were being taken for that purpose.

He expressed these views during his visit to the basic health centers in Lasbela town.

He said that the present government was making every effort to expand the scope of health sector projects so that more and more people could benefit from the health facility.

The DC also directed the officials of the health department to use all their capabilities for the betterment of the health amenities so that the people could have access to public health at their doorstep.

"Strict and legal action will be taken against the absent staff and we are trying to improve the condition of all the hospitals in Lasbela district and provide the best healthcare services to the people," he said.

He said any negligence of staff would not be tolerated in the hospital.

