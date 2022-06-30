Provision of health facilities to citizens top priority, says Commissioner

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) :The Punjab government has decided upgradation of District Headquarters Civil Hospital.

Commissioner Multan Division Engineer Amir Khattak paid a surprise visit to the District Hospital in this regard here on Thursday.

He said that the Punjab government was providing funds in the health sector on priority basis. Provision of modern health facilities to the citizens was priority of the provincial government.

He said that upgradation of civil hospital and operation theatre block would be built.

CT scan, MRI, mammography machine will be installed in District Hospital Shahbaz Sharif. Commissioner Amir Khattak reviewed the renovation work of the affected building of Shahbaz Sharif hospital and also directed to make the affected part of the hospital functional by rehabilitating it soon.

Commissioner Amir Khattak met with patients and their families and discussed about the available facilities.

MS District Hospital Rao Amjad gave detailed briefing on the upgradation and administrative matters of the hospital.