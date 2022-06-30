UrduPoint.com

Provision Of Health Facilities To Citizens Top Priority, Says Commissioner

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 30, 2022 | 01:50 PM

Provision of health facilities to citizens top priority, says Commissioner

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) :The Punjab government has decided upgradation of District Headquarters Civil Hospital.

Commissioner Multan Division Engineer Amir Khattak paid a surprise visit to the District Hospital in this regard here on Thursday.

He said that the Punjab government was providing funds in the health sector on priority basis. Provision of modern health facilities to the citizens was priority of the provincial government.

He said that upgradation of civil hospital and operation theatre block would be built.

CT scan, MRI, mammography machine will be installed in District Hospital Shahbaz Sharif. Commissioner Amir Khattak reviewed the renovation work of the affected building of Shahbaz Sharif hospital and also directed to make the affected part of the hospital functional by rehabilitating it soon.

Commissioner Amir Khattak met with patients and their families and discussed about the available facilities.

MS District Hospital Rao Amjad gave detailed briefing on the upgradation and administrative matters of the hospital.

Related Topics

Multan Shahbaz Sharif Government Of Punjab Visit Government

Recent Stories

vivo Y55 with Super-Fast Processor and Massive Bat ..

Vivo Y55 with Super-Fast Processor and Massive Battery Launching Soon in Pakista ..

53 minutes ago
 Sindh districts including Karachi warned by the Me ..

Sindh districts including Karachi warned by the Met Office of urban flooding in ..

55 minutes ago
 Pakistan records the highest number of daily Covid ..

Pakistan records the highest number of daily Covid cases since March

2 hours ago
 Pakistan stands ready to work closely with China: ..

Pakistan stands ready to work closely with China: PM

2 hours ago
 PTI conspired against him to become Punjab CM: Qur ..

PTI conspired against him to become Punjab CM: Qureshi

3 hours ago
 POL prices are likely to go up by Rs10 from July 1

POL prices are likely to go up by Rs10 from July 1

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.