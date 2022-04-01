Prime Minister AJK Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi has said that his government was committed to provide all basic health facilities to the people of Azad Kashmir

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) Prime Minister AJK Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi has said that his government was committed to provide all basic health facilities to the people of Azad Kashmir.

"The AJK government will take every possible measure to improve the lives of people by providing them best health facilities in line with the vision of PM Imran Khan", the PM said this while addressing the third convocation of Kashmir Medical College on Thursday.

Chancellor University of Health Sciences Lahore Dr. Javed Akram and other speakers also addressed the convocation. Besides others cabinet Ministers including Khawaja Farooq Ahmed, Chaudhry Muhammad Rashid, Azhar Sadiq, Sardar Muhammad Hussain, Zafar Iqbal Malik, Chief Secretary AJK Shakeel Qadir Khan, Chairman Inspection Commission Raja Mansoor Khan, IGP Sohail Habib Tajik, Secretary Information and Broadcasting and others were also present on the occasion.The PM said that every AJK citizen owns health insurance of Rs1million, which is a landmark achievement. The PM on the occasion praised Imran Khan for introducing the best health care system in Pakistan.

He said that the AJK was in dire need of a medical university. "PC-1 will be prepared soon to set up a medical university in the region", he said."We owe a debt of gratitude to the PTI government for its generous support in establishing medical colleges in Azad Kashmir", he said, adding that the health sector in AJK still needed a lot of improvement.

Hailing PM Khan for championing Kashmir cause vociferously at global level, the PM said, "The way PM Imran Khan raised the Kashmir issue at the international level has sent a positive message to Kashmiris around the world". He expressed the hope that the people of the occupied Kashmir would soon be free from the clutches of Indian bondage. PM Niazi urged the outgoing graduates of Azad Kashmir Medical College to make public service their motto. Welcoming the President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi, Qayyum Niazi said that Dr. Alvi's participation in the ceremony was a manifestation of his knowledgeable attitude and his selfless commitment to the region. app/ahr