Provision Of Health Facilities To People Top Priorities Of Balohcistan Govt: Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published October 08, 2022 | 10:02 PM

Balochistan Health Minister Syed Ehsan Shah on Saturday said that provision of health facilities to the people at their doorsteps was one of the top priorities of the government for which all available resources are being utilized

He shared these views while talking during his visit to Medical Store Department (MSD).

On this occasion, Additional Director MSD Dr. Ahmad Zaman Jamali, Provincial Coordinator MNCH Program Dr. Ismail Mirwani, DHO Quetta Dr. Noor Bakhsh Bizenjo, Director Admin Health Insurance Altaz Baloch Staff Officer Zakir Ali, Pharmacist Dr. Sandal Khan, Pharmacist Dr. Asif and other assistants were also present.

Balochistan Health Minister Syed Ehsan Shah visited MSD's coldroom and inspected tablet, injection, disposable, syrup, admin and account sections.

Additional Director, MSD Dr. Ahmad Zaman Jamali gave a detailed briefing to Health Minister Balochistan Syed Ehsan Shah about all the sections of MSD and told that medicines and other things are being distributed to flood-affected remote areas of the province including Quetta and the goods were delivered on an emergency basis.

While expressing his satisfaction with the performance of the MSD team, Provincial Health Minister Syed Ehsan Shah directed that there should be no compromise on the quality of medicines and timely delivery of medicines which should be continued in all districts especially flood affected areas.

He said that the Health Department is trying to provide better health facilities to the people of Balochistan and this will be continued as a mission.

He said that all available resources are being used to provide basic health facilities to the people and any kind of negligence will not be tolerated in this regard.

